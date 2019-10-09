Tax relief extended for Hawaii farmers and ranchers affected by drought

The Internal Revenue Service has extended tax relief for Hawaii farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought, flooding or other severe weather in recent years.

Farmers and ranchers in the counties of Hawaii, Honolulu, Kauai, and Maui are eligible for federal assistance. Counties that border those listed are also eligible for federal aid.

In most cases, qualified farmers and ranchers whose drought-sale replacement period was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, now have until the end of their next tax year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible

“Because the normal drought-sale replacement period is four years, this extension immediately impacts drought sales that occurred during 2015,” said IRS spokesman David Tucker II. “The replacement periods for some drought sales before 2015 are also affected due to previous drought-related extensions affecting some of these localities.”

A list of all eligible areas in 32 states, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Commonwealths of Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, can be found in Notice 2019-54 Extension of Replacement Period for Livestock Sold on Account of Drought, available on IRS.gov.

More information on reporting drought sales and other farm-related tax issues can be found on IRS.gov; in: