HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place welcomes Target.

Target will go into the space that Saks Fifth Avenue is leaving.

We can confirm that Saks Fifth Avenue will close at International Market Place. Our team sincerely thanks General Manager Shelley Cramer and the store team for their outstanding partnership over the past five years. We are incredibly excited to announce our new anchor tenant – Target – which will open in the next few years. As the store gets closer to opening, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date. International Market Place

It reopened in 2016 after a three-year renovation of the old International Market Place.

The International Market Place is located at 2330 Kalakaua Avenue between Duke’s Lane and Ka’iulani Avenue.