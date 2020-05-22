Target recalls refrigerated food items from Kailua store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target is voluntarily recalling a few dozen refrigerated food items sold at the Target store located at 345 Hahani Street in Kailua on Oahu.
Some of the items such as lunchmeat, hot dogs and cookie dough items were not stored in refrigerator at the proper temperature due to an equipment malfunction.
The recall includes only the items listed below that were sold from May 16 through May 19, 2020 at the Kailua store on Oahu.
If you have any of the items, throw them away and contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Products purchased at any other Target store during this time period are not affected by this recall.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
If you eat these items, it could lead to serious illness if consumed.
Immediately upon discovering the issue, Target removed all impacted products from the store and repaired the refrigerator.
Target reports it is working with the Hawaii Department of Health.
Target provided the following statement:
“The health and safety of our guests is always our top priority at Target. Today, we voluntarily recalled a few dozen refrigerated food products, including some lunchmeat, hot dogs and cookie dough items, sold at our Kailua store located at 345 Hahani Street from May 16-19, 2020, due to refrigeration equipment failure. Immediately after discovering the issue, all impacted products were removed from the store, and the equipment was repaired. We are working collaboratively with the Hawaii Department of Health, and no illnesses have been reported to date. We sincerely apologize to our guests and request that they dispose of any recalled products and contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.”
Target Recalled Products
- HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE HARD SALAMI – 6OZ
- OSCAR MAYER DELI FRESH OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST – 22OZ
- OSCAR MAYER BOLOGNA – 16OZ
- OSCAR MAYER NATURAL SALAMI – 6OZ
- GOOD & GATHER – OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST ULTRA-THIN DELI SLICES – 16OZ
- OSCAR MAYER DELI FRESH SMOKED UNCURED HAM – 9OZ
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES FUN PACK PIZZA & TREATZA – 10.5OZ
- GOOD & GATHER – UNCURED PEPPERONI; CHEESE PIZZA LUNCH KIT – 4.2OZ
- OSCAR MAYER BREADED CHICKEN DUNKS LUNCHABLES – 4.2OZ
- OSCAR MAYER P3 PROTEIN PLATE WITH TURKEY, ALMONDS, MONTEREY JACK, BLUEBERRIES – 3.2OZ
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES LUNCH COMBINATIONS PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA – 2.25OZ
- OSCAR MAYER NATURAL BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN BREAST WITH MONTEREY JACK CHEESE SNACK PLATE – 3.3OZ
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES NACHOS WITH CHEESE DIP AND SALSA – 4.7OZ TRAY
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES TURKEY & AMERICAN CHEESE WITH CRACKER MEAL COMBINATIONS – 8.9OZ
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES TURKEY & LOW FAT CHEDDAR CHEESE MEAL COMBINATIONS – 8.9OZ
- OSCAR MAYER LUNCHABLES PIZZA WITH PEPPERONI – 10.7OZ
- OSCAR MAYER EXTRA CHEESY PIZZA LUNCHABLES – 10.6OZ
- OSCAR MAYER DEEP DISH PEPPERONI PIZZA UPLOADED LUNCHABLES 11.4OZ
- OSCAR MAYER TURKEY CHEDDER SUB LUNCHABLE 15 OZ
- GOOD & GATHER – MAPLE BREAKFAST CHICKEN SAUSAGE MINI LINKS – 9OZ
- AIDELLS ITALIAN STYLE WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE SMOKED CHICKEN SAUSAGE – 4CT/12OZ
- OSCAR MAYER CLASSIC UNCURED BEEF FRANKS – 5CT/15OZ
- OSCAR MAYER PREMIUM BUN LENGTH BEEF FRANKS – 4CT/15OZ
- APPLEGATE THE GREAT ORGANIC UNCURED BEEF HOT DOG – 10OZ
- HEBREW NATIONAL BUN LENGTH BEEF FRANKS – 6CT/12OZ
- HEBREW NATIONAL BEEF FRANKS – 6CT/10.3OZ
- BALL PARK BUN SIZE MEAT FRANKS – 8CT/15OZ
- FOSTER FARMS CHICKEN FRANKS – 16OZ
- NATHANS FAMOUS SKINLESS BEEF FRANKS – 8CT/12OZ
- PILLSBURY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH – 16OZ/24CT
- PILLSBURY SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH – 16OZ/24CT
- NESTLE TOLLHOUSE ULTIMATES CHOCOLATE CHIP LOVERS COOKIE DOUGH – 16OZ/12CT
- TOLLHOUSE M&M EVERYDAY COOKIE DOUGH – 14OZ
- NESTLE TOLLHOUSE MINI CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH – 16.5OZ
- NESTLE TOLLHOUSE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH TUB – 36OZ
- Target recalls refrigerated food items from Kailua store on Oahu
- Hawaii’s Kitchen Young’s Fishmarket
- With big events changing course due to COVID-19, how are local lei shops pushing through?
- As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
- Macy’s welcomes customers in-store beginning May 22 in Hawaii