Target recalls refrigerated food items from Kailua store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target is voluntarily recalling a few dozen refrigerated food items sold at the Target store located at 345 Hahani Street in Kailua on Oahu.

Some of the items such as lunchmeat, hot dogs and cookie dough items were not stored in refrigerator at the proper temperature due to an equipment malfunction.

The recall includes only the items listed below that were sold from May 16 through May 19, 2020 at the Kailua store on Oahu.

If you have any of the items, throw them away and contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Products purchased at any other Target store during this time period are not affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

If you eat these items, it could lead to serious illness if consumed.

Immediately upon discovering the issue, Target removed all impacted products from the store and repaired the refrigerator.

Target reports it is working with the Hawaii Department of Health.

Target provided the following statement:

“The health and safety of our guests is always our top priority at Target. Today, we voluntarily recalled a few dozen refrigerated food products, including some lunchmeat, hot dogs and cookie dough items, sold at our Kailua store located at 345 Hahani Street from May 16-19, 2020, due to refrigeration equipment failure. Immediately after discovering the issue, all impacted products were removed from the store, and the equipment was repaired. We are working collaboratively with the Hawaii Department of Health, and no illnesses have been reported to date. We sincerely apologize to our guests and request that they dispose of any recalled products and contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.”

Target Recalled Products