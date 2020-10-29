Target is heading to Kukui Grove Center in Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kukui Grove Center is welcoming a new retailer. Target will be the latest to join the Center with a building that was formerly occupied by K-Mart.

The building, located at 4303 Nawiliwili Road, is expected to be renovated to create a 122,000-square-foot space for Target shoppers.

“We are delighted to able to welcome Target to Lihue,” said David Sosner, General Manager of Kukui Grove Center. “This is an important project for us, introducing a substantial building renovation and new jobs to boost our local economy.”

This would be the eighth Target store in Hawaii.

Kukui Grove Center management says there is a strong demand for accessible quality retail in Lihue. The new store is believed to make an immediate impact on the community.

“We’ve greatly appreciated the support of the community, during this challenging year and we’ve been working hard to support our merchants and customers,” said Sosner. “When customers shop, this helps all merchants at the center, their employees and the families they support. Kukui Grove is a community hub as well as a retail center and this is one more way, we can support Kauai.”

A reopening date has yet to be announced.

