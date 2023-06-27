“Target Coming Soon” sign in the window of the International Market Place in Waikiki. Picture was taken on June 27, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors and residents of Oahu can now see Target signs on the windows of the International Market Place.

Previously this used space was occupied by Saks Fifth Avenue, a luxury department store.

The International Market Place released a statement in 2022 that said:

“Our team sincerely thanks General Manager Shelley Cramer and the store team for their outstanding partnership over the past five years. We are incredibly excited to announce our new anchor tenant – Target – which will open in the next few years.”

When KHON2.com asked about Target coming to Waikiki, the International Market Place responded with, “We are confident that Target will draw many loyal customers which will naturally increase activity at International Market Place.”

A Target spokesperson said they will have more details coming as the store gets closer to opening, “including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.“

We’re excited to bring an easy, affordable and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Honolulu community with this new Target store. Located at 2345 Kuhio Ave., the store will be approximately 78,800 square feet.” Target spokesperson

The International Market Place is located at 2330 Kalakaua Ave. between Dukes Lane and Ka’iulani Avenue.