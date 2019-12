HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular shop, known for its poke and fried chicken, is closing its Ala Moana location.

Sunday, December 22, marked the last day to check out Tanioka’s Ala Moana pop-up. The family-owned business opened in town October 2019 and it’s been regularly packed. It was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store was located on level two in the Ewa wing, between Jamba and Zara.

After Sunday, you’ll have to head out to Waipahu to get your Tanioka’s fix.