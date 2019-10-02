Tanioka’s opens pop-up shop at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pesto pork chops, poke bowls and more. Tuesday was the day many have been waiting for!

Tanioka’s pop-up shop at Ala Moana Center officially opened Tuesday morning.

The family-owned business’ second location is on Level 2, in the Ewa wing between Jamba Juice and Zara.

The pop-up shop opened at 11 a.m., just in time for lunch, and as you can guess it was packed.

Many are familiar with the popular menu items at the Tanioka’s Waipahu location.

But the Tanioka ohana is hoping to show some love for those in town with a variation of the original menu.

“The Ala Moana menu is very condensed,” said Tanioka’s general manager Justin Taniokoka. “We have our spicy ahi tempura bowls, our Hawaiian poke bowls, that’s like our traditional. The real difference is our cooked foods here. We have pesto pork chops. We have a very good Hawaiian BBQ pork belly. We have kalbi, and we have steak.”

The Tanioka’s pop-up shop is only scheduled to be open for the next three months but if all goes well, could stay longer.

The hours are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.