HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tanioka’s Ala Moana announced that they modified their business hours.

According to the store, their hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Initially, the hours were from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The chance was due to a high volume of customers, says the store.