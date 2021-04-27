Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya to open new location at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is bringing its signature ramen bowls and izakaya dishes to Pearlridge Center on Thursday, May 6.

Its third location will be located in Wai Makai, next to Dunkin’ Donuts and Tony Moly.

New dishes that will be offered exclusively at their Pearlridge location include a Tanaka Garlic Volcano Ramen, Seafood & Vegetables Kushi Katsu, Clam Chowder Croquettes and more.



To celebrate its grand opening, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will offer its first 50 customers a free bowl of ramen. On May 8 and May 9, customers who spend $30 or more will also receive one free appetizer of their choice of five-piece Karaage Chicken, Crispy Chicken Wings, Pork Gyoza or Shrimp Shumai.

All University of Hawaii system faculty and students, Pearlridge Center employees, and military members receive 10% off with proof of ID.

The ramen eatery will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours will be extended to 8 p.m. in June.



