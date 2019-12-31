Tamashiro Market: New Year’s Eve ahi prices comparable to last year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here in Hawaii, the new year’s eve celebration wouldn’t be complete without sashimi.

KHON2 checked out Tamashiro Market to see how much ahi was going for.

They say tomorrow they’ll have sashimi-grade ahi as low as $16.95 per pound.

Prices will go all the way up to the $20 and $30 range for premium grade.

The market says they’ll have more have enough fish to go around, but you’re still encouraged to arrive early.

“This is the busiest time of the year for us,” said Cyrus Tamashiro of Tamashiro Market. “Tomorrow will be the busiest day of the year. Today is the second busiest. The ahi has been flying off the shelves since 8 this morning. Tomorrow we open at 7:00 a.m., and there’s usually people waiting in line.”

“Normally I come on New Year’s Eve at 3:45 a.m. to get the choice spot,” said Aiea resident Colleen Kojima. “So last year was number 2. I was here at 3:45 a.m.”

Tamashiro says ahi prices this year are comparable to last year.

They’ll also have other sashimi fish like hamachi.