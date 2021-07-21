Farmer’s Market Find with Wicked Hawaii Honey Slush

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week’s Farmer’s Market Find is over at the North Shore where you can cool down for the summer with a sweet taste of honey.

Dallis Ontiveros went live with Wicked Hawaii Honey Slush with more on how it’s done.

You can find them on:

Thursdays at the Waimea Valley Farmer’s Market from 2-6 p.m.

Saturdays at the Kakaako Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

Sundays at the Kailua Farmer’s Market at Enchanted Lakes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

and on Instagram @wickedhi_honeyslush