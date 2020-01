After a tough competition in Hilo, the Robotics Team at Wai’anae Intermediate School is gearing up for a World Competition in Kentucky.

We sent Dallis over to meet the teams and learn more about their upcoming competition and ways the community can help.

In order to compete, the team needs 18,000 dollars by the end of March. If you would like to help reach their goal, you can visit Wai’anae Intermediate School , call 808-697-7121 or email at franklyn.doanhue@k12.hi.us