Take2: Teacher Appreciation Week and at Romano’s Macaroni Grill

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and at Romano’s Macoroni Grill at Ala Moana Center, they have a chance to treat themselves.
Dallis Ontiveros went live to learn more on the special.
To place an order or to learn more information, click here.
by: Dallis OntiverosPosted: / Updated:
It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and at Romano’s Macoroni Grill at Ala Moana Center, they have a chance to treat themselves.
Dallis Ontiveros went live to learn more on the special.
To place an order or to learn more information, click here.