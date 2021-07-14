Take2: Farmer’s Market Find with Paradise Pup Ice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Farmer’s Market Finds we’re showing you how dogs need to cool down this summer with either a sweet ice cream or a tasty shave ice.

Dallis Ontiveros met with Paradise Pup Ice with more on the menu

To find Paradise Pup Ice, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories