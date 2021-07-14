Take2: Farmer’s Market Find with Paradise Pup Ice

This week on Farmer’s Market Finds we’re showing you how dogs need to cool down this summer with either a sweet ice cream or a tasty shave ice.
Dallis Ontiveros met with Paradise Pup Ice with more on the menu
To find Paradise Pup Ice, click here.
by: Dallis OntiverosPosted: / Updated:
This week on Farmer’s Market Finds we’re showing you how dogs need to cool down this summer with either a sweet ice cream or a tasty shave ice.
Dallis Ontiveros met with Paradise Pup Ice with more on the menu
To find Paradise Pup Ice, click here.