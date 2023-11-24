HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city and army have put up their proposal on a flood protection plan for the Ala Wai Canal and they want to know what you have to say.

Officials involved said without any protection, surrounding areas are at risk of catastrophic flooding. The threat could damage commercial and residential structures, disrupt transportation and critical infrastructure.

In an effort to mitigate the risk, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, released the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management draft General Reevaluation Report and Integrated Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for review.

Through Monday, Jan. 8, the public can submit comments on the project through the city’s website. Click here to participate.

“The Ala Wai watershed community has been invaluable in helping shape this plan and working through real solutions that focus on building a safer and more resilient community,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District.

Two meetings will also be held for the public to give verbal or written comments. Both meetings will feature the same information and if you miss either of them, recordings will be made available on the study website.

In-person meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12: Location: Mission Memorial Auditorium at 650 South King St. Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Virtual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13: Link to attend: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/AlaWai Audio-only at: +1 (844) 800-2712 Use access code: 199 461 0022



Click here to view the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Draft General Re-evaluation Report and Integrated Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.