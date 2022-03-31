HONOLULU (KHON2) — A property known as the “Float Off-Grid Art Farm” was listed on Maui this month for nearly $4 million. It’s been on the market for 16 days.

Located at 796 Awalau Road, this property was constructed with the idea that off-grid living can still be luxurious. It was designed to be an eco-conscious and self-sustainable private retreat.

The Art Farm is powered by a 48-panel solar array, a propane powered backup generator and eight batteries, with the intention to lessen the property’s footprint through energy efficacies.

As a former professor of architecture, Thomas Rusnak custom designed and built the Art Farm to address three factors: views, air circulation and efficient water collection.

“We felt it was important that the Art Farm be a self-sustainable place, not tied to the traditional grid, while maintaining the creature comforts of the 21st century,” Rusnak said in a statement.

The Haiku property was created in 2018, based loosely on the concept of Black Mountain College in North Carolina. There are nearly 16 acres with ocean views and grassy knolls with grazing horses with a backdrop of Haleakala. At night, the cruise ships passing by light up the waters.

See the gallery below:

Located at 796 Awalau Road, the “Float Off-Grid Art Farm” property on Maui was constructed with the idea that off-grid living can still be luxurious. (Courtesy: Jonathon Russell – JBR LIFE Media)

Away from road noise and congestion, this property is presented by Linda Briske, Broker, and Maeghan Pocock, Realtor (S), of Island Sotheby’s International Realty.