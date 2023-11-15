HONOLULU (KHON2) — They’re the biggest name when it comes to Christmas trees in Hawaii and the Tajiri’s are back for their 48th year.

The team from Christmas Hawaii spent the day setting up shop in the lower Diamond Head parking lot at Ala Moana Center, along Atkinson drive.

For Paula Tajiri, it’s the fulfillment of a promise to her late husband Richard Tajiri, to continue selling trees here for 50 years.

“I’m doing this for Richard. So everybody was so nice to us and he loves this business so we’re all doing for Richard’s memory, his legacy to try to keep it up,” said Paula.

Paula said a hot summer in the northwest concerned her, but a couple of solid rains in October assured a great selection of quality trees. This includes Noble, Nordmann and Fraser firs.

Flocked trees go on sale Monday and they start selling green trees on Thanksgiving day.

As for pricing, Paula said you can expect to pay slightly more than last year as the cost of everything has gone up