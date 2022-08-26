HONOLULU (KHON2) – University of Hawaii’s Warriors will be kicking off their season this Saturday. College Football in Hawaii is a time to gather with friends, family and neighbors and eat good food.

If you like preparing your food at home or going down to your nearest Zippy’s to pick up catering, you’ll want to know about the most popular tailgate food in Hawaii.

Smokey Grill BBQ has a list of popular tailgate food you can either pick up from your nearest grocery store or make at home. Everything from dips, to wings, to finger foods and more.

There is nothing better than sitting next to loved ones and cheering on your favorite team with tasty food nearby and cold drinks that complement the food.

When planning a large gathering to watch the game it’s best to designate who brings what, that way you won’t be stuck with duplicate items, and can enjoy different types of food in one setting.

Top Tailgate Food in Hawaii:

Poke

Spam Musubi

Macaroni Salad

BBQ Chicken

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Wonton Cups

French Onion Dip

Classic Buffalo Wings

Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs

Spicy Chicken Cheeseballs

Popcorn Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Roll Ham Sliders

BBQ Beef Nachos

For more tailgate food ideas head to Smokey Grill BBQ’s website.