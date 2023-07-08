HONOLULU (KHON2) — The creatures are not orcas or baby humpback whales, they are called false killer whales and they can be found in Hawaiian waters throughout the year.

A cluster of them was recently spotted off Hawaii Island.

Despite the name, false killer whales are not whales at all — they are a species of toothed dolphins.

The Cascadia Research Collective has studied the Hawaiian population for decades and told KHON2.com that the adults can get up to 17 feet long and weigh 4,000 pounds, but they are known to breach.

“They’ll come out of the water often when they’re feeding on something like mahi mahi,” said Dr. Robin Baird, CRC Hawaii program manager.

“They’ll come out of the water and try to hit the mahi mahi with their tail and as a result, they’ll end up completely in the air themselves.” Dr. Robin Baird, Cascadia Research Collective Hawaii program manager

Dr. Baird said a photographer he works with spotted a cluster over the weekend of Saturday, July 1.

“Once you get out into, you know, 300 or 400 fathoms depth off Kohala, to the southwest of Lanai is is another really good area to see them and basically between Molokai and Oahu, sort of northwest of the northwest tip of Molokai is another hotspot for them,” Dr. Baird said.

Experts said false killer whales are very intelligent creatures. They have been seen hunting in packs, sharing meals and even bringing fish to humans.

“And that type of behavior is unusual,” Dr. Baird said, “and I think it reflects that false killer whales view humans as being something similar to them, they can relate to humans in a way that most other whales or dolphins wouldn’t.”

Tracking the animals is not easy, but the Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) and the Marine Mammal Research Foundation had a breakthrough in May, 2023.

PWF chief researcher Jens Currie attached a camera on a suction cup — called a CATs tag — to the back of a false killer whale.

FILE – Jens Currie’s view for deploying the CATS suction-cup tag on the false killer whale off Maui, Hawaii, May, 2023. (Pacific Whale Foundation/Marine Mammal Research Program photo. NMFS/MMPA research Permit # 21321/21476.)

“The whale came up directly under the CATs tag, and we’re able to put it on there and it stayed on for quite a long time,” Currie said. “The average duration on humpbacks is around eight to nine hours and so being able to get 12 hours on our very first deployment, we were very pleased with that.”

Researchers said the number of false killer whales around the Islands has declined in the last few decades. Estimates from the late-1980’s were around 400 animals, in 2023 that number is below 150. There is hope, however, since scientists can get a new look into their behavior.

“And they’re also known to predate or take fish off of longline books and get themselves caught in that,” Currie said. “And so knowing exactly how they forage and how they feed and help feed into mitigation strategies to help reduce those hooking rates.”