Taiko master to hold virtual concert at Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A world-class taiko artist will be taking the stage at the Hawaii Theatre on Saturday, May 22.

“AME: Tears of the Earth” will feature Kenny Endo and the Taiko Center of the Pacific.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Saturday’s will be the first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began for many of the performers. It is expected to be an emotional one.

“I think it’s a message that art is still alive, and we really have a lot to express, we’re also very optimistic about the future, we’re all going through a tough period right now,” Endo said.

The show will be live-streamed on Hawaii Theatre’s website on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The virtual show is free, but donations are welcomed.

Click here for more information.