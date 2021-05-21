Taiko master to hold virtual concert at Hawaii Theatre

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A world-class taiko artist will be taking the stage at the Hawaii Theatre on Saturday, May 22.

“AME: Tears of the Earth” will feature Kenny Endo and the Taiko Center of the Pacific.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Saturday’s will be the first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began for many of the performers. It is expected to be an emotional one.

“I think it’s a message that art is still alive, and we really have a lot to express, we’re also very optimistic about the future, we’re all going through a tough period right now,” Endo said.

The show will be live-streamed on Hawaii Theatre’s website on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The virtual show is free, but donations are welcomed.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories