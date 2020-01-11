Taiko drummers perform at Ohana Festival 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taiko drummers will perform at various times on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii located 2454 S. Beretania Street.

As part of its New Year’s tradition, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (JCCH) will celebrate 2020 with the 27th Annual New Year’s Ohana Festival.

The festival will feature foods from the Japanese kenjin kai (prefectural clubs), entertainment including taiko performances, Japanese dance, and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Martial arts and other cultural demonstrations to experience will include kimono dressing, bonsai, bunka shishu (embroidery), calligraphy, go, kumihimo (braiding), origami, shippoyaki (enameling), mochi pounding, a tea ceremony and blessings from Shinto shrines.

The JCCH campus will also feature a craft fair, and a scavenger hunt in the Okage Sama De historical exhibit.

Parking is available at UH with a complimentary shuttle service. Shuttles leave continuously from UH parking.

For more information contact Marla Musick, Phone: (808) 945-7633 ext. 27.

Website: www.jcchohanafestival.com

Social Media: #ohanafest2020