HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a recent interview on the Late Late Show with James Corden, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi recounted how he almost missed his meeting with Marvel because he didn’t have his passport on him after celebrating his birthday in Hawaii.

“A whole lot of friends had come to visit me in Hawaii and a bunch of them went back to New Zealand, and they took my luggage with them and my passport was in one of those suitcases,” Waititi said.

All he had was a New Zealand driver’s license, which he said looked like it came out of a Corn Flakes box and described as “very, very simple.”

“So I turn up to the airport — and I don’t know why, I just had to try — and there were these lovely guys there at the customs… I show them my ID. They laughed at me,” Waititi remembered. “They said, ‘What the hell is this?!’ ‘That’s my ID.’ And they said, ‘There’s no way you’re getting on this plane, mate. Have you got anything else?'”

According to Waititi, a bunch of them had gathered around at this point, laughing at him.

“I looked in my bag and I still had a contract sitting in there — an old contract from Moana because I was the first writer on Moana — and I said, ‘Look, all I’ve got is this,'” Waititi recounted. “It’s from Disney. Marvel. It’s all the same people, you know. I’m trustworthy.”

Waititi said one of the guys looked at the contract and said, “Hey bro, you’re working on Moana? Hey, we’re pretty excited about that. Get on that f—— plane.”

“He let me on that plane and because of those guys, I made that meeting,” Waititi said, “and I’d like to thank those guys for me getting the job.” Watch the interview here.

Without those guys, Thor: Ragnarok wouldn’t have happened. The 2017 film thundered to one of the year’s best box-office debuts. Waititi’s sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.