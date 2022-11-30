HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaskan Airlines launched an electronic bag tag program, becoming the first U.S. airline to launch this type of program.

This program will enable guests to tag their own luggage in the mobile app, they don’t even need to physically be at the airport to do this.

“With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks – from the comfort of their home, at work or on the way to catching their flight,” said Charu Jain, senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska.

The three-by-five-inch devices carry the guest’s flight information through the app. Letting travelers go straight to the bag drop area after they arrive at the airport.

According to Alaska Airlines, the bag tag is designed to reduce the time people spend in airport lobbies by 40%.

These new devices do not require batteries or charging, Alaska Airline employees even tested it by running it over with a truck.