Taco Bell awards $10K scholarship to Waianae employee in nursing school

Taco Bell Hawaii and Agtang Family photo (from left to right): Duane Kaplan, Yong Min Kim, Precious Agtang, Wilfred Agtang, Ceferina Agtang and Princess Agtang.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Precious Agtang, a graduate of Waianae High School, recently received a $10,000 scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

She was selected from thousands of applicants to receive a share of the $7 million available to students nationwide who wish to pursue higher education.

Agtang is currently a nursing student at Hawaii Pacific University where she just finished her freshman year. She has also worked at Taco Bell in Waianae for two years.

The Live Más Scholarship is designed to help innovative students ages 16 to 26 who want to make a positive impact on their community. The scholarship is way for them to pursue unique passions that may not fit into traditional “academic” or “athletic” scholarships. In addition to financial support, the Taco Bell Foundation gives recipients access to connections and opportunities.