HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a massive T-Mobile data breach on Aug. 17, 2021, which compromised over 53 million individuals’ personal information nationwide — including 223,299 Hawaii residents.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) encouraged those affected by the data breach to “take steps to protect their personal information.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DCCA said millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers and driver’s license information compromised and a large amount of consumer information was recently up for sale online on the dark web.

According to OCP, a dark web is a “hidden portion of the internet where cybercriminals buy, sell and track personal information.”

Individuals received alerts through their identity theft protection services which let them know their information was compromised and it was confirmed that their information was connected to the 2021 T-Mobile data breach.

“Given recent developments, Hawaii consumers impacted by the T-Mobile security breach need to take action to protect themselves against identity theft,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the OCP.

OCP said individuals impacted by the breach are at heightened risk for identity theft.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Steps to protect your personal information, according to DCCA: