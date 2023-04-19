HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a frustrating day for Hawaiian Airlines passengers because of a glitch in the airlines online reservation system. it took many passengers hours to check in for their flights, leaving some angry.

“What is your stress level right now?” KHON2 asked.

“Oh definitely a 15, I would say on a scale of 1 to 10,” said passenger Madison Williams.

“Oh my God, a 20! This is crazy,” said passenger Sharley Rodriguez.

Stress levels were higher than usual for travelers on Hawaiian Airlines. They said they couldn’t check in to their flights online the night before. And, when they got to the airport, it wasn’t any better.

“None of the reservation codes are clicking on the system; so, when you try to check-in on the kiosk, it doesn’t do anything. So, you have to wait in this long line,” said Rodriguez.

“They’re telling everybody the best thing to do is keep trying, and it’s a fruitless endeavor,” said passenger Gabriel Rodriguez.

Those we spoke with said it took two to three hours to check in.

“Nervous, I’m not gonna make my flight. It’s supposed to board at 12:10, and it’s 12:12. So, I’m feeling very confident,” said Williams sarcastically.

Some never made their flights and clearly weren’t happy.

“If we’re going to miss our flight, it’s your guys responsibility to find us a fight. It’s not our fault,” said one angry passenger to an agent.

“So, the key now is being able to go on the flight later today or tomorrow?” KHON2 asked.

“I’m hoping tonight, anytime tonight, getting home tonight,” said passenger Lucy Marentes.

Hawaiian Air said it upgraded its online reservation system on Tuesday night, April 18 and that has caused a glitch which they are working on.

“We understand that this is not a fun situation for people who want to travel. It’s not the experience we want to deliver, and we’re just trying to make sure that everyone gets where they need to go on time,” said Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airlines Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Extra volunteers were called in to help.

“We’ve got volunteers from areas all over the company helping guide people where they need to go. A lot of people can still check in via the kiosk. But, some are still needing an agent; and that’s what’s driving some of this backup here,” said Mannis.

Hawaiian Airlines said the problem should be fixed by the end of the day. If you’re flying on Thursday, April 20, the company said it’s best to check-in through the app and to get to the airport earlier than usual.