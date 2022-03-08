HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t heard yet, gas prices are at an all-time high across the country and also here in Hawaii.

Many people are currently questioning how much money they are willing to spend when filling up.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Another common question going around is if you can temporarily switch filling your car up with premium to unleaded.

Doug Shupe with AAA said they have some tips for drivers who want to save a few pennies during this stretch of high gas prices.

“Basically, if your vehicle says premium is required you should use premium but if it says premium is RECOMMENDED then AAA’s Automotive Research Center has found that using regular gasoline is just fine and will save you some money.”

AAA also offers some tips you may not be aware of when trying to save money

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

If your car has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine. When practical, you can also save fuel by skip-shifting – for example, going directly from first gear to third.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips head to AAA Hawaii’s website.