Swimmer rescued off of Waioli Beach Park in Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau personnel rescued a swimmer in distress off waters at Waioli Beach Park, also known as Hanalei Pine Trees, on Sunday afternoon, December 22.

According to a preliminary report, at 1 p.m. lifeguards from the Pine Trees Tower rescued a 30-year-old female swimmer who was in distress about 150 yards offshore.

Firefighters and responding medics arrived on the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. to assist with medical treatment.

The swimmer was transported in critical condition to Wilcox ER for further treatment. 

