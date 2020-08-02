Swimmer rescued at Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety revived a swimmer who went unresponsive at Magic Island on Saturday, August 1.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the swimmer, a man in his fifties, was rescued by lifeguards in cardiac arrest around 3:30 p.m.
Ocean Safety gave the man CPR and was able to get a pulse. Paramedics then treated the man and transported the patient to an emergency room.
