Swimmer rescued at Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety revived a swimmer who went unresponsive at Magic Island on Saturday, August 1.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the swimmer, a man in his fifties, was rescued by lifeguards in cardiac arrest around 3:30 p.m.

Ocean Safety gave the man CPR and was able to get a pulse. Paramedics then treated the man and transported the patient to an emergency room.

