Swimmer in critical condition after rescue at Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after he was seen going underwater offshore Waikiki on March 3 around 1:30 p.m.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a male swimmer, who appeared to be in his 60s, was rescued. Ocean Safety brought him to shore and began CPR.
When EMS responded, they took over with advanced life support treatment and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition.
