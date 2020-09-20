Swimmer found unresponsive, pronounced dead at Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female swimmer is dead after she was found unresponsive off of Magic Island on Sept. 19.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 call came in for an unresponsive swimmer.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the report and rescued a woman, whose age is unknown, from the water. They tried to perform CPR on her when they were on the shore.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and took over their efforts but they were not able to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

