Swimmer drowns in Lekeleke Bay on Hawaii Island

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after apparently drowning on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Lekeleke Bay on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Fire Department said, firefighters received a 911 call regarding two swimmers in distress just after 3 p.m.

One swimmer had safely made it to shore when crews arrived and only sustained minor injuries.

The second — an unidentified man between 30 and 40 years old — was face-down and unresponsive in the water.

Two Fire Response Specialists were able to secure the body from submerging beneath the surface before a Department helicopter was used to transport it to shore.