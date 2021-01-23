Swimmer drowns in Lekeleke Bay on Hawaii Island

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after apparently drowning on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Lekeleke Bay on the Big Island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii Fire Department said, firefighters received a 911 call regarding two swimmers in distress just after 3 p.m.

One swimmer had safely made it to shore when crews arrived and only sustained minor injuries.
The second — an unidentified man between 30 and 40 years old — was face-down and unresponsive in the water.

Two Fire Response Specialists were able to secure the body from submerging beneath the surface before a Department helicopter was used to transport it to shore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories