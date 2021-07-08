Swimmer critically hospitalized after going unresponsive near Waikiki Wall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 47-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday, July 8, after he went unresponsive while swimming near the Waikiki Wall on Kapahulu Avenue.

Ocean Safety personnel rescued the man from the water and brought him to shore around 4:30 p.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Ocean Safety performed CPR on the man before medical staff arrived.

EMS took over and administered life-saving treatment to the man before transporting him to an area emergency room.