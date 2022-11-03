HONOLULU (KHON2) — A swimmer was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department after having medical issues at the Halona Blow Hole.

On Nov. 3 around 1:06 p.m., HFD received a call with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services regarding a cardiac arrest situation at the Halona Blow Hole in Hawaii Kai.

The first HFD unit arrived around 1:11 p.m. and secured a landing zone at the Halona Blow Hole parking lot.

Firefighters then hiked down to a rocky ledge to a 32-year-old man who was pulled out of the ocean by a friend who performed CPR on him.

HFD made contact with the man around 1:14 p.m. and was transferred to EMS around 1:20 p.m. for medical care.

The 32-year-old man was placed in a stretcher for an aerial extraction back to the parking lot where an ambulance was waiting.

HFD concluded the response at 2:05 p.m.