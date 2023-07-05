HONOLULU (KHON2) — Each Wednesday, KHON2.com features a pet that is in need of a loving, caring and nurturing home. There are many pets being brought to the islands and many who are born here.

But, as time goes on, there are more and more pets in need of a place to call home.

On Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday for July 5, KHON2.com is featuring an absolute sweetheart of a pet.

Sweet Jane poses for the camera on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

And she’s got the most appropriate name, too. She’s known as Sweet Jane.

Sweet Jane is a six-year-old pit bull and terrier mix. She is full of lots of energy and doesn’t mind chilling and being a couch potato.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said Sweet Jane had to be surrendered by her former caretakers after they were evicted from their home and could no long care for her.

Sweet Jane does prefer to be the center of attention; so, she’d do best in a home without any other animals to distract from her limelight.

Also, the shelter is continuing to offer its 4th of July special through the weekend, Saturday, July 8.

You can enter a chance to win 25%, 50% or 100% off adoption fees in a fun contest sponsored by HHS.

You can also help empty the shelter over at the Maui Humane Society.

MHS is taking part in the annual event, from Thursday, July 5 through the end of July 2023. The event promises many reduced adoption rates.

Adult dogs and kittens will be $50. Small animals will be $25-dollars, and adult cats will be $10.

The nationwide event aims to get shelter pets into loving, permanent homes.