Swedish woman still missing after third day of search off Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are still no signs on Sunday, Feb. 9, of a woman who was swept out to sea on Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials say Hanna Wanerskog and two friends were knocked off their feet by a wave at sunset on Friday night, February 7. She was the only one to get swept out to sea.

The 20-year-old was last seen that night attempting to swim back to shore but was overcome by another wave.

Wanerskog is a Swedish visitor with the group “Surfing the Nations.”

No word yet if the search will continue tomorrow.

