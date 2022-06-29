HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was publicly sworn in as the new Honolulu Police Department chief.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the Mission Memorial Auditorium.

Deputy Chiefs Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic were also sworn in at the ceremony.

After a search lasting almost a year, the Honolulu Police Commission chose retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan by a unanimous vote on May 23.

Logan served over four decades in the military. He also joined HPD in 1982, serving 20 years in several roles, including patrol officer, narcotics vice officer and detective in the Criminal Investigation Division.

During the HPD chief selection, Logan worked as a criminal investigator at the State Attorney General’s office.

He was initially privately sworn in on June 14.