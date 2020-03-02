SUV goes off the side of Kamehameha Highway landing on rocks

COURTESY: CHANDALEI FARINAS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Windward side of Oahu, an SUV went off the side of Kamehameha Highway landing on the rocks just above the ocean.

The fire department was called to the scene just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

EMS treated a 40-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, and took them to a hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

A tow truck was out there getting the vehicle off the rocks on Sunday.

