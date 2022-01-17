SUV flips on Kapiolani Boulevard in two-vehicle traffic accident on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two vehicles were involved in an accident on Kapiolani Boulevard on Oahu. One of the vehicles was an SUV that flipped on its side.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The Honolulu Fire Department was on hand to assist the driver.



Honolulu EMS treated an elderly woman and took her to the hospital in stable condition.

The lane was closed as emergency crews responded.

Kapiolani Blvd accident, Honolulu, Hawaii, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

A tow wagon got the vehicles out of the way, and the road was reopened.