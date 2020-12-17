Suspects wanted in connection with Francis Wong Stadium burglary

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspected burglars who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 in tools and equipment from the Francis Wong Stadium.

Police responded to reports of a break-in just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. Upon arrival, officers from the South Hilo Patrol Division discovered that the suspects, who remain unknown, broke into a storage area, removing numerous items. Police say the suspects also attempted to break into another shed damaging its doors and locks.

Hawaii police believes the theft occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 and early Monday morning.

Among the items removed were:

Three red Shindaiwa model T242X weed cutters

One red Shindaiwa model T282X weed cutter

One red Shindaiwa model M242 weed cutter

Two red Maruyama model BT23L weed cutters

Five STIHL model BR340(L) leaf blowers

One STIHL model MS291-Z chain saw

One STIHL model FS55 weed cutter

One STIHL model HS56CE2S trimmer

One red Honda model WT20XK3 gas powered pump

Police ask anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen items to contact Sgt. Norbert Serrao of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 961-2213 or via e-mail at norbert.serrao@hawaiicounty.gov.

Members of the public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311 with information.