Suspects remain on the loose after brazen daytime robbery Monday in East Honolulu

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating a brazen robbery in the Waialae Iki area in East Honolulu.

Police say the victims, a 76-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were bound with tape, while the two male suspects looted their house. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The suspects drove off with valuables and remain on the loose.

