HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two suspects made their first court appearance Friday, in connection with the Mililani shooting that left one man dead.

Suspects Clinton Kaaialii and Michael Caspino were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the murder of Barabbas Dietrich, following the testimony of a witness.

The witness was with Dietrich and was in the passenger’s seat during the incident.

The victim was driving when the suspects cut in front of the victim’s vehicle and blocked both lanes near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Drive.

The suspects got out of their vehicle and approached the driver’s side with handguns.

Dietrich tried to drive around but the suspects began shooting at the vehicle, resulting in Dietrich being shot in the head.

He went to the hospital where he later died.

Kaaialii has been charged on a firearms offense and two other counts.

His bail has been set at $150,000.00.

Caspino has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and bail has been set at $1 million.