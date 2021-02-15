Suspects charged in connection with missing 18-month-old girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men have been charged in connection with the disappearance of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog.

Travis Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger, has been charged with murder in the second degree. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Rodrigues, who Honolulu police have identified as Ancog’s father, was arrested on Feb. 13 for his alleged role in the murder investigation.

The second suspect, 48-year-old Scott Carter, has been charged with hindering a prosecution in the first degree. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Kytana was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, when her mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped her off to Rodrigues at his home on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea.

The disappearance of little Kytana is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.