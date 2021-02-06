Suspects charged in connection to Ala Moana retail robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women accused of stealing from a retail store in the Ala Moana area on Saturday, Jan. 30, have been charged in connection to the robbery.

Police say, a 35-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman entered the store around 10 p.m. on Saturday and attempted to remove merchandise without proper payment.

One of the suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed the employees of the store after being stopped, according to officials.

One suspect is charged with second-degree robbery and is being held on $50,000 bail.

The other — charged with habitual property crime — is being held on $25,000 bail.

Both individuals were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 3, without incident.