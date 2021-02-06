Suspects charged in connection to Ala Moana retail robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women accused of stealing from a retail store in the Ala Moana area on Saturday, Jan. 30, have been charged in connection to the robbery.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police say, a 35-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman entered the store around 10 p.m. on Saturday and attempted to remove merchandise without proper payment.

One of the suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed the employees of the store after being stopped, according to officials.

One suspect is charged with second-degree robbery and is being held on $50,000 bail.
The other — charged with habitual property crime — is being held on $25,000 bail.

Both individuals were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 3, without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories