MOLOKA’I, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Moloka’i Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.

The male caller said the incident occurred in his home, according to Officials.

When police arrived at the home, they said they discovered “the lifeless body of” a female inside the home. There were no signs of the male caller or anyone else at the residence, according to police.

MPD said they returned to the residence at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to find a male in the residence. He was placed under arrest for second degree murder, according to Officials.

The investigation is ongoing.