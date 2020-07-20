Suspect wanted in armed Maili robbery

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — No suspects were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in the Maili area on July 19.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a male suspect threatened to use a firearm to take a 33-year-old man’s property.

But before HPD could arrive on the scene, the suspect fled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

