Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

Suspect wanted for using machete in an argument

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he used a machete to threaten another man during an argument.

This happened in Kalihi just after 8 p.m. Monday, June 1.

The suspect then hit the victim with his car when he tried to drive away.

The suspect has not been arrested yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories