Suspect wanted for using machete in an argument

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he used a machete to threaten another man during an argument.
This happened in Kalihi just after 8 p.m. Monday, June 1.
The suspect then hit the victim with his car when he tried to drive away.
The suspect has not been arrested yet.
