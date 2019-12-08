Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Liliha stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened on Friday, December 6.

It happened in the Liliha area around 11:10 p.m.

According to HPD, the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old man with a knife, causing a potentially life-threatening injury.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a trauma center in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. So far, no arrests have been made.

No information was provided about the suspect.

Police have classified this incident as attempted murder in the second degree.