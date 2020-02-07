Suspect wanted for attempted murder case in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an attempted murder that happened in the Nanakuli area on February 5 around 10:15 p.m.

This happened at an address on Helelua Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect and the victim were heard arguing, which lead the suspect to fire a gun at the victim.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and administered treatment to the 31-year-old victim. Responders said that the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported to a trauma center at an area hospital in serious condition.

As for the suspect, police said that he fled and that he has not been located.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is wanted for attempted murder in the second degree.