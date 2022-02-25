HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported they arrested a man who swung a wooden knife at a 24-year-old woman during a verbal argument in Waikiki.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD stated the suspect hit the woman using a “wooden knife with shark teeth,” causing her to get a small skin wound.

Police later arrested a 26-year-old man at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown as HPD will continues to investigate.